Justin Lustig Leaving Syracuse for Vanderbilt (Report)

Syracuse special teams coordinator Justin Lustig is finalizing a deal to leave the Orange for the same position at Vanderbilt, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. Lustig also served as outside receivers coach at Syracuse, but the report does not indicate he will have that title as well with Vandy.

Vanderbilt is putting together a staff under new head coach Clark Lea, who was most recently the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Prior to that, he spent three years at Syracuse under former Orange head coach Scott Shafer.

Lustig has spent four seasons at Syracuse from 2017-2020. He was the special teams coordinator all four seasons, the running backs coach in 2017 and outside receivers coach from 2018-2020. During his time with the Orange, Syracuse has been among the best in the nation on special teams.

Syracuse was fifth this past season according to ESPN's Special Teams Efficiency rankings. Syracuse was 23rd in 2019 and sixth in 2018. In 2016, the year before Lustig arrived, Syracuse finished 83rd in special teams efficiency. They moved up to 71st in 2017, Lustig's first season.

Kicker Andre Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award following the 2018 season under Lustig's guidance.

Syracuse will now be on the lookout for a new special teams coordinator next season. It is the only coaching change for Syracuse this offseason so far. The Orange have had some significant personnel changes, including the addition of transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader.

