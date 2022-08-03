Skip to main content

Kevon Darton Earns Scholarship

Syracuse football has put a contributing defensive lineman on scholarship.

Syracuse football has added to its scholarship count on the 2022 roster. On Tuesday, the Orange announced that defensive lineman Kevon Darton has earned a scholarship and is no longer a walk-on. Darton is a 5-11, 266 pound defensive lineman out of Worcester Academy in Massachusetts. 

In the video below that announced the scholarship, the voice that sounds like head coach Dino Babers says it has to be earned not given. Then asks "what?" multiple times. When Darton replies "nothing" Babers states, "alright. You've earned your scholarship" right before he is mobbed by his teammates in celebratory fashion. 

Despite being a redshirt sophomore, this is actually Darton's fourth year with the program. He joined the Orange in 2019 but redshirted that season as a true freshman. In 2020, he appeared in six games a redshirt freshman reserve lineman and recorded five tackles. Last season, Darton played in all 12 games on the defensive line and on special teams. He made nine total tackles in 2021. 

Defensive line is one of the biggest question marks on the roster with the season about a month away. Darton was on the two deep during spring ball and has made strides in his development during his time with the program. 

