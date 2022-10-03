Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Syracuse vs NC State

Syracuse football is hosting NC State on Saturday, October 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The ACC has announced the start time for the crucial ACC Atlantic Division matchup. The Orange and Wolfpack will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Syracuse is coming off of a 59-0 blowout of Wagner. That win improved Syracuse to 5-0 on the season, its first 5-0 start since 1987 (35 years). Sean Tucker rushed for a career high 232 yards, good for sixth place on the school's single game rushing list and just 20 yards short of the single game record (Joe Morris, 252 vs Kansas). The Orange has a bye week before hosting the Wolfpack.

NC State is now 4-1 after losing at Clemson 30-20 in its first loss of the season. The Wolfpack had previously beaten East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech and UConn. NC State took a 10-6 lead at Clemson late in the first half before the Tigers took the lead in the final seconds before intermission. Clemson would then score 17 of the next 20 points to put the game away.

Before playing at Syracuse, the Wolfpack hosts Florida State on Saturday, October 8th. That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

