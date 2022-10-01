LeQuint Allen Has Longest Syracuse Run in Over 70 Years

Syracuse freshman running back came into the game in the third quarter of the Orange's blowout win over Wagner on Saturday. On his second series, Syracuse was pinned back at its own four yard line after a Seahawks punt. Allen took the carry and raced 90 yards to the Wagner six before he was chased down as he ran out of steam.

While he did not score on the play, the 90 yard rush was the first run of at least 90 yards for Syracuse since 1949. It was accomplished at that time, 73 years ago, by George Davis against Fordham. Allen finished the day with 112 yards and one score.

Syracuse football dominated its FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks, from start to finish to secure a 59-0 victory. With the win, the Orange improves to 5-0 entering a bye week. It is the first 5-0 start for the program since 1987 (35 years).

Sean Tucker rushed for a career high 232 yards, just 20 yards shy of Syracuse's single game record, and had three touchdowns. Garrett Shrader was a perfect 17-17 passing for 238 yards and three total scores (two passing, one rushing). The Orange defense dominated Wagner, holding the Seahawks to less than 100 yards of total offense. Duce Chestnut got on the scoreboard for the defense, picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown in the first half.

