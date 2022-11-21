Skip to main content

LeQuint Allen Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Syracuse football’s running back was honored by the conference.

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance against Wake Forest on Saturday. 

In the Orange’s 45-35 loss to the Demon Deacons, Allen had a touchdown pass in the first half on a trick play. Quarterback Garrett Shrader pitched the ball to Allen in what appeared to be an outside run play.  Allen then stopped and threw down field for a 33-yard strike to DeVaughn Cooper, who has gotten behind the Wake defense expecting a run. In addition, he added two catches for 50 yards with another score. 

On his 41 yard touchdown catch, Allen showed great balance and speed. He tiptoed the sideline while also eluding tacklers on his way to the score. There is no question that Syracuse will miss Tucker next season. But Allen looks every bit the part of a future lead back, which is encouraging. 

More from an ACC press release:

ROOKIE – LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, RB, Millville, N.J.

Responsible for a pair of touchdowns in the Orange’s 45-35 loss Saturday at Wake Forest • Completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to WR Devaughn Cooper on a halfback pass and also hauled in a 41-yard touchdown catch of his own • The catch was one of two receptions Allen had in the loss • He added a pair of rushing attempts.

