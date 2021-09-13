Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Despite the loss to Rutgers on Saturday, Syracuse had a major bright spot from the game. That would be the performance of the defense. Tony White’s group held Rutgers under 200 yards of total offense and less than three yards per play. One of the stars of that defensive performance was linebacker Mikel Jones. Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as a result.

More from the ACC press release:

Registered a team-high 11 tackles and a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss in Saturday’s game versus Rutgers • Helped lead the Orange defense to 13.0 tackles for loss in the contest, the fourth-highest single game total to date nationally this season, and the most versus a Power 5 opponent • Syracuse held Rutgers to 195 yards of total offense, 57 rushing yards and 3-of-15 on third down • Jones currently ranks ninth nationally with 11 tackles per game.

It is the second straight week a Syracuse defender was recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference. After week one, Syracuse freshman defensive back Duce Chestnut was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week following his eight tackle, one interception, one pass breakup breakout performance in a season opening win at Ohio.

Next up for the Orange is a home tilt with in-state for Albany on Saturday. That game kicks off at noon.

