National media spotlight on Fran Brown's success an unwelcome distraction
When you have USA Today national college football writer Matt Hayes coming out with his proclamation that Brown will be coaching in the SEC in 2026, as he did in a social media post last Saturday after SU's win over Clemson, and alluded to in a column Wednesday, then you know what that is going to mean down the road, don't you?
Provided the season plays out to Brown's lofty expectations, Orange athletic donors are going to have to step-up to help support a robust contract extension, if there is any chance Brown stays in the 'Cuse for a third season and beyond, despite his proclaimed loyalty to the university and community, and being a devoted family man with deep faith.
No one is going to turn down an offer that at the minimum, is likely to double their wages.
The more games Brown wins, the more attractive he becomes to an SEC/Big Ten team with a big pot of money to throw his way
In an era in which the SEC and Big Ten are pulling away from the ACC and Big 12 in terms of rights payouts (by some $10-20M based on 2024 numbers), the caste system in college football will mean a program like Florida, for example, currently struggling with a 1-3 record and a three game losing streak, may come calling.
Current embattled Gators coach Billy Napier signed a $51.8M deal in 2021 that takes him through the 2029 season. If fired after this season, he would be owed 85% of his remaining compensation, slightly north of $25M, and none of it against future income he might earn in a new job.
As a private school, it is harder to track Syracuse coaching salaries other than annual tax documents. Based on reports and what Dino Babers received at the end of his tenure, figure Brown is in the $4M annual salary range. That is quadruple what Brown earned as the defensive backs coach at Georgia prior to getting the SU job in November 2023.
Let's say as the season progress, word gets out that an SEC school has reached out to gauge interest from Brown's representatives regarding an offer that starts at over double his current salary. An offer of something like $8-9M per year, over five seasons that is fully guaranteed, is going to generate some interesting conversations.
That is an essential $50M investment, a large distraction that Brown can not have on his mind week in, week out, while guiding the Orange through what is appearing to turn out to be a more navigable ACC schedule than originally anticipated.
