Nick Monroe Discusses Taking Minnesota Job, Leaving Syracuse

All Syracuse caught up with Nick Monroe following the news that he is leaving Syracuse football after seven seasons to become the co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota.

Q: How did this come about?

Monroe: "I am good friends with Joe Rossi, the defensive coordinator. I've known coach Fleck for a long time. Our paths have crossed on the road and whatnot. I've been really tight with Joe Rossi. We talk all the time even during the season. Especially if we're playing a common opponent. But if there are things that might come up, I might call him during the course of the week or he might call me during the course of the week. Obviously this year the common opponent was Purdue. So we spent quite a bit of time even in the summer time talking about Purdue and how to game plan them. Things that we thought we could be good at. After the game (Pinstripe Bowl), coach Fleck and I spoke for a little bit. Nothing about the job but just professional common courtesy with 'hey great to see you. Great job.' Then about a week later, I guess, not even a week later, he called and asked if I had any interest because he had a job open. He asked if I had any interest in coming home. I said, 'absolutely. It's home.' So for the next few days he and I and Joe Rossi spoke quite a bit about the possibility of going back home."

Q: Was any part of this related to not getting the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse and the hiring of Rocky Long?

Monroe: "It really was just a chance to go home to be with family and friends. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, it really is."

Q: What was the conversation with Dino Babers when you told him the news?

Monroe: "I've been loyal to him but he's been very loyal to me as well. I'd be lying if I said there weren't other opportunities that have come about in the past. Both he and Mr. Wildhack have been very gracious to me and my family. They've been instrumental in me sticking around here. I never really had much interest in other places. This one (Minnesota) is a different one because it is home. But he's great. Of course he doesn't want our run to end and honestly I didn't either. But like I said, this is a special deal. I think he really is happy for me and the fact that I get to go home and be with my parents. I think that he does value that and does appreciate that. It really was a pretty easy conversation. It wasn't like he was upset or mad or anything like that."

Q: What will you remember about your time at Syracuse?

Monroe: "I love the city. I love the fans. I love the players both present and past. The excitement around Orange football was very nostalgic and very surreal. I think, when you look back, obviously the 2018 season was really cool. This past season was really cool. I probably learned more this past season than I could have learned in my previous 20 years in coaching. I don't think I've ever been a part of starting 6-0 and almost a top 10 team, then losing five in a row. It takes some real grit and guts and heart and everybody coming together to overcome all that. Then of course with the coaching changes and everything. The 2017 win against Clemson was really cool. That was awesome. At the end of the day, just that I was fortunate enough to be a part of this storied program. I pray that everyone around here will always remember me as someone who gave everything I had to this program and really took pride and joy in being a part of it."

Q: What's it going to mean for you to go home and coach for a school where your dad coached?

Monroe: "All my buddies and I can remember going to games there when we were younger. Late junior high, early early high school. It's like full circle, it's really cool. It's no different than a kid growing up in New York and the Syracuse area, growing up a Syracuse fan and going to games when he's younger. Then all of a sudden he gets a chance to be a part of it first hand. It's very similar to that in that capacity. Like I said, I was always very supportive of my dad and thrilled to watch him work with young men and be a coach and do it the right away. Now he gets to watch me do it first hand at a place that he did it 25 years ago. It's very special."

