Nick Monroe Leaving Syracuse For Minnesota (Report)

The Orange loses one of its top recruiters and assistant coaches.

Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe is expected to leave the Orange and take a co-defensive coordinator position with Minnesota, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Monroe was the defensive pass game coordinator with Syracuse this past season and was the interim defensive coordinator at the Pinstripe Bowl when the Orange put together one of its better defensive performances of the season. This after Tony White left to take the defensive coordinator position at Nebraska, to which Syracuse hired Rocky Long as White’s replacement.

Monroe is considered one of the best recruiters on staff with strong ties to Florida and has been part of the Orange’s increased efforts in New Jersey in the 2023 and 2024 cycles. Syracuse now has to replace one of their better defensive assistants and recruiters going into the spring. 

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator while Rocky Long was hired as the new defensive coordinator. This following a 7-6 2022 campaign that culminated in a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota. 

