Syracuse Assistant Nick Monroe Gets a New Title

Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe has a new title. According to his bio on Cuse.com, Monroe is the Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Safeties coach. Monroe was previously the Safeties/Rover coach. The addition of Defensive Passing Game Coordinator to his title appears to be a promotion in recognition of the job he has done with the Syracuse secondary since his arrival in Central New York.

Monroe was the Secondary Coach in 2016 and 2017, the Safeties and Nickelbacks coach in 2018 and 2019, and Safeties and Rovers coach in 2020 and 2021. He has helped develop NFL caliber talent during his time with the Orange, most notably Andre Cisco and Trill Williams.

In addition, Monroe has a reputation of an ace recruiter. He has helped bring some of Syracuse's best players to the program, including the aforementioned Cisco and Williams, as well as Duce Chestnut, Mikel Jones, Elijah Fuentes, Ravian Pierce, Rob Hanna, Damien Alford, Oronde Gadsden, Ja'Vontae Williams, Ja'Had Carter, Cornelius Nunn, McKinley Williams and others.

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, Monroe was the primary recruiter for Francois Nolton, Dom Foster, Mekhi Mason and Belizaire Bassette.

More on Monroe from his Cuse.com bio:

Over the past four seasons, Monroe has co-directed a Syracuse pass defense that has thrived on creating turnovers. The Orange have intercepted 46 passes in 48 games (0.96 per game) since the start of 2018, including a streak of 17 straight games with a pick from Aug. 31, 2018 to Sept. 21, 2019. The streak tied for the third-longest in major college football since 2004.

In his current role of coaching safties and rovers, Monroe took a group that lost a pair of NFL DBs due to injury early in the season in 2020, turning to start three freshmen at the three spots. Ja’Had Carter became a Freshman All-American under his watch, finishing the year with 67 tackles and two interceptions. Rob Hanna also notched north of 50 tackles in his first season of college football.

The group excelled in 2021, as ‘Cuse put together its best total defense season in a decade, finishing second in the ACC and 20th nationally after allowing just 330 yards per game.