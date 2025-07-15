Orange Watch: Fran Brown’s change of players for ACC Kickoff displays his program leadership
The email came from ACC Communications late Monday afternoon:
“Following the announcement of the 2025 ACC Kickoff student-athlete attendees of all 17 schools last week, Syracuse has made a change to its student-athlete lineup for the 2025 ACC Kickoff.”
At first glance the question we had was, “What happened?”
But upon further review, and with no disparagement to the three great players they replaced making the trip, it totally makes sense for redshirt seniors TE Dan Villari, DB Berry Buxton III, and punter Jack Stonehouse to join originally-named attendee, QB Rickie Collins, as the Orange contingent in Uptown Charlotte.
The SU head coach sends a loud message with a quiet announcement.
The ACC always requests teams bring their projected starting quarterbacks to the July event, when possible, so it is understandable that Collins, anointed the starter by Brown on April 7, would be on hand joining 13 of the 17 teams that will have a QB meeting the media.
While the other original attendees listed, DB Duce Chestnut, LB Derek McDonald, and D-lineman Dion “Tank” Wilson Jr., are also redshirt seniors, and except for Wilson who arrived in Jan. 2024, have been around the program for a while under two heads coaches, Brown saw an opportunity.
Why not let other voices talk about the change in culture with the installation of DART, the brand-new performance center that recently opened in the Lally Athletic Complex, and how as a stock the ‘Cuse program is on the rise in recruiting like-minded players from both the transfer portal and scholastic ranks?
Some interesting tidbits about this trio of Syracuse players.
Two of the players, Buxton and Stonehouse, are both California natives who transferred in under Dino Babers, while Villari is from Long Island, within the traditional northeast six hour (or less) driving window, showing the geographical range of the ‘Cuse’s recruiting footprint.
The latest in the great line of SU punters stretching back to the late 1950s, Stonehouse, whose father John punted for USC and the New York Giants, enters the 2025 season with the highest net punting average in Syracuse history (45.0).
Villari has accounted for seven touchdowns either passing, running, and receiving during his SU career, certainly one of the more versatile players since transferring from Michigan in 2022.
Very quietly, Buxton has made his contributions. He played in 10 of 12 games last season, starting five times, and finishing with 22 tackles.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
For more discussion of Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.