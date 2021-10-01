Players to Watch: Syracuse at Florida State

Who could make the difference in the matchup between the Orange and the Seminoles?

With the season heating up, Syracuse will play their first ACC opponent to start their full schedule of ACC games. Let’s face it: we’ve got two underdogs on our hands. FSU has not won a single game so far, and Syracuse still is proving themselves after its 1-10 2020 record. Some say Florida State is due for a win, while others say Syracuse is just getting started. Here are three players from each team we think will help decide the fate of the game on Saturday:

SYRACUSE ORANGE

Mikel Jones #3 Linebacker

Jones was crucial last week, and he will be crucial this week. As Syracuse’s head coach Dino Babers coined it, he is the quarterback for Orange’s defense. Third in the ACC in tackles, Jones has had 24 solo tackles, 36 total tackles and one sack this season so far.

Sean tucker #34 Running Back

Tucker has 536 yards after the game against Liberty, which makes him second on the leaderboard across the nation for rushing yards. FSU will put a target on his back all game long this Saturday, so the Orange will have to make sure to be creative getting Tucker the ball. Especially since he’s continually proven to carry Syracuse’s offense.

Marlowe Wax #2 Linebacker

Wax is a player FSU fans should be worried about. Wax has recorded three sacks on the season, second best on the Orange. His athleticism and playmaking ability could come up big against the Seminoles.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Fabien Lovett #0 Defensive Tackle

Sean Tucker is a common name in Syracuse football conversations. Therefore he will be no stranger to FSU this weekend. They will want to make sure they can stop him as much as possible, so turning to their most vital and strongest players on defense will be a must. Lovett has played well this season, so look for him trying to tackle Tucker in the backfield.

Jermaine Johnson ll #11 Defensive End

Tied for first in sacks in the country, Johnson will play a crucial role in breaking through Syracuse’s offensive line. As an edge rusher, Johnson’s a name Syracuse fans will hear a lot of throughout the game.

Jashaun Corbin #0 Running Back

Corbin currently leads the Seminoles with 439 rushing yards. He’s only proving to get better, especially with a 75-yard touchdown run last game against Louisville. Corbin is averaging over nine yards per carry and should be the focus of Syracuse's defensive efforts.