Players to Watch: Syracuse vs Liberty

The Syracuse Orange is ready for revenge after losing against the Liberty Flames last year. Liberty has not lost any of their home games since their 24-0 loss against Syracuse back in 2019. What this says for the game Friday night is up for interpretation, but the players’ skills will be the deciding factor. The red-hot flames and fiery Orange are going to heat up the Dome this weekend, and here are three players from each team we think may be game-changers.

SYRACUSE

Tommy Devito #13 - Quarterback

After last week’s game against Albany, there’s potential that we could see Devito play even more. The biggest play on Saturday from Devito was his pass to Damien Alford for a 73-yard touchdown. This kind of action is what the team needs against Liberty.

Sean Tucker #34 - Running Back

Tucker had 5 touchdowns last week against UAlbany, 4 of which were rushing and one receiving. As a standout player, he’ll have many eyes on him this weekend, both on the field and in the stands.

Cody Roscoe #18 - Defensive Line

Currently leading the team with 3 ½ sacks, Roscoe will be watching Malik Willis all night trying to contain him. He’s had 15 tackles thus far in the season, 9 solo and 5 assists. Syracuse needs to pressure Willis and make him uncomfortable. Roscoe could be the guy to do that.

LIBERTY

Malik Willis #7 - Quarterback

Willis dominated the field in the Flames’ last game against Old Dominion with 6 touchdowns for 242 yards (four touchdowns and ran for two more). His energy and electricity will test the Orange’s defense to see what their limits are with this NFL Draft hopeful.

Shedro Louis #1 - Running Back

Having over 170 yards against Syracuse last year running the ball with 2 touchdowns, eyes will be on him to see if he can rise to the same potential. He already has a 36-yd rushing touchdown against Campbell so a similar play may be in the books.

Storey Jackson #12 - Linebacker

Leading the Flames in tackles, Jackson has made a strong first impression with 20 tackles (2.5 tackles for loss) in this season alone. Syracuse must account for Jackson on every play or he could disrupt the Orange's offensive flow.