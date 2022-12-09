Skip to main content

Robert Anae Leaving Syracuse for Offensive Coordinator Position at NC State

The Orange will look for a new leader of the offense.

Syracuse football lost defensive coordinator Tony White Thursday afternoon. Thursday night the hits kept coming as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving the Orange to take the same position with NC State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. 

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Football

