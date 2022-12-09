Robert Anae Leaving Syracuse for Offensive Coordinator Position at NC State

Syracuse football lost defensive coordinator Tony White Thursday afternoon. Thursday night the hits kept coming as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving the Orange to take the same position with NC State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

