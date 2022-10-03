Skip to main content

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 5

Keeping up with where the Syracuse star running back stands nationally and within the ACC.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards.

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games.

GAMES PLAYED: 5

RUSHING YARDS

PlayerRush YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

546

1,310

1,496

-186

1st

9th

ALL PURPOSE YARDS

PlayerAll Purpose YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

730

1,752

1,990

-248

2nd

11th

SYRACUSE CAREER RUSHING YARDS

PlayerRushing Yards

1. Joe Morris

4,299

2. Walter Reyes

3,424

3. Delone Carter

3,104

4. Larry Csonka

2,934

5. James Mungro

2,869

6. Floyd Little

2,704

7. Sean Tucker

2,668

8. David Walker

2,643

9. Dee Brown

2,626

10. Moe Neal

2,560

At current projections, Tucker would finish second on the all-time Syracuse rushing list with 3,432 yards. Just the fourth player in program history to surpass 3,000 rushing yards. He is also currently well behind the pace for the single season rushing and all-purpose yards mark. He is closer after rushing for 232 yards against Wagner. A couple more big games could change that trajectory, however. Next up for Syracuse is NC State in the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15th.

