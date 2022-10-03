Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 5

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards.

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games.

GAMES PLAYED: 5

RUSHING YARDS

Player Rush Yards Projected SU Record Difference ACC Rank National Rank Sean Tucker 546 1,310 1,496 -186 1st 9th

ALL PURPOSE YARDS

Player All Purpose Yards Projected SU Record Difference ACC Rank National Rank Sean Tucker 730 1,752 1,990 -248 2nd 11th

SYRACUSE CAREER RUSHING YARDS

Player Rushing Yards 1. Joe Morris 4,299 2. Walter Reyes 3,424 3. Delone Carter 3,104 4. Larry Csonka 2,934 5. James Mungro 2,869 6. Floyd Little 2,704 7. Sean Tucker 2,668 8. David Walker 2,643 9. Dee Brown 2,626 10. Moe Neal 2,560

At current projections, Tucker would finish second on the all-time Syracuse rushing list with 3,432 yards. Just the fourth player in program history to surpass 3,000 rushing yards. He is also currently well behind the pace for the single season rushing and all-purpose yards mark. He is closer after rushing for 232 yards against Wagner. A couple more big games could change that trajectory, however. Next up for Syracuse is NC State in the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15th.

