Tucker, Williams Named ACC Players of the Week

All Orange Staff

Syracuse had a number of standout performances in their 37-20 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Among those were from running back Sean Tucker and defensive back Trill Williams. Both Tucker and Williams were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday for those performances. 

Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week, while Williams was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week. Both were deserving honors for strong performances in the Orange’s first win of the season.

Here is more from a press release from the ACC:

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, Fr., RB, Owings Mills, Md. 

Ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in Syracuse’s 37-20 win over Georgia Tech • Became the first Syracuse freshman to run for 100 yards in a game since the 2015 season opener • Ran for 4.7 yards per carry, headlined by a 38-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Trill Williams, Syracuse, Jr., DB, Yonkers, N.Y.

Intercepted a pass and returned another interception for a score in Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech • Picked off a pass in the first quarter and returned it 47 yards to set up an Orange touchdown • Later, he put the game away in the fourth quarter by taking a lateral after a Ja’Had Carter interception 43 yards to the end zone • Williams also had five tackles and broke up two passes.

Syracuse has a bye this week before returning to action on October 10th against Duke. That game is set for a 12:30pm kickoff in the Dome. 

