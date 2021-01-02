Sports World Reacts to Floyd Little's Passing

The world lost one of the better men to ever walk the earth as Floyd Little passed away. His son announced the news on Twitter on Saturday, stating Little passed away on January 1st. When news of his passing spread throughout the sports world, many prominent figures reacted.

Statement from Dino Babers via Syracuse Athletics: ""Floyd's legacy as a hall of famer, pro and college, on the gridiron, is just as strong off the gridiron with the things he has done in the community and the way he has affected people and their lives. He is the type of person you just cannot forget. His smile is contagious. His knowledge is power. The advice that this man gave you was just a godsend.

"There are numerous fond memories of Floyd, but one that I appreciate the most is during the weekend of a Spring game, Floyd came back to Syracuse with his teammates, Larry Csonka and Tom Coughlin. They invited me to dinner with them. I watched the teammates rib each other, talk about one another and love each other. It was something I will never forget. I really do appreciate being a part of knowing exactly how close the Syracuse family is and how those three men loved each other and were pulling for each other, not only in everything they have done in football, but all their endeavors in life."

Statement from Mike Tirico via Syracuse Athletics: "Born on the 4th of July, Floyd was an All-American in every way. On and off the field he represented the finest of Syracuse. From cementing the legacy of the number 44 to his Hall of Fame pro football career, he was truly one of the greats. But, for so many of us those football accomplishments stand secondary to Floyd the person. Every second around him was a treat. Floyd always had a way of making you feel like the most important person in the room. He loved his school and any of us who were part of the Orange family. I am forever grateful to have been friends with a man who for me was the true definition of a legend."