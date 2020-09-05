SI.com
All Syracuse
Sterling Hofrichter Makes Falcons Roster

All Orange Staff

Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter was named to the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster on Saturday, surviving the last round of cuts. He was the only punter who made the roster, assuring him of the starting spot to start the season. 

Hofrichter is listed at 5-foot-10, 196 pounds and will wear number four according to the Falcons' webiste. 

During his time at Syracuse, Hofrichter was one of the best punters in the nation during each of his four years playing following a redshirt season. He started 49 consecutive games and was a four time Ray Guy Award candidate. Hofrichter was one of three finalists for the award following his senior season. He was named to seven different All-American teams after his senior year as well. He was named to the All Atlantic Coast Conference Team as a junior and senior.

Syracuse has developed a reputation as perhaps the top school for punters in the country. The last three have all received conference and national accolades, with the last two being selected in the NFL Draft. Rob Long was a tremendous college punter who received NFL looks. He gave way to Riley Dixon, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Dixon now plays for the New York Giants. 

Hofrichter was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, ironically, with the exact same pick as Dixon four years prior.

Comments

Football

