Syracuse Football Fan Fest Notes & Observations

The Orange concluded training camp with an open practice in front of fans.

Syracuse football held Fan Fest on Friday with the season opener right around the corner. Here are notes and observations from the open practice session.

QUARTERBACKS

Worked on

Go routes with TEs and WRs



Taking the snap



2-minute drills

Justin Lamson #10; Luke MacPhail #18; Dillon Markiewicz #11

Performing pretty well and have strong arms.

Tommy DeVito #13

Team put DeVito in several game scenarios. This could be telling for the season with who has the edge. Other QBs are staying on sidelines. But, he’s throwing well and doing everything right. Knows the plays and it shows through communication with the o-line.

JaCobian Morgan #15

One of the faster QBs and looks quick.



Footwork is solid. Shoulders square.

Garrett Shrader #16

Looking good, passing with power in every throw.



Moves his body quickly to pass and get the ball where it has to go. Swift and follows through with the plays he makes.



Seems patient in his movements. Good at staying calm and thinking clear to survey the field in stressful situations.



Only had one chance as QB in game scenarios. The only other QB with this opportunity was DeVito who had at least 4.

OFFENSE

Most of the offense worked on position drills for most of practice



Running backs worked on ball security and bag drills



Receivers and tight ends worked out route running on air, no defense



Tight ends also worked on blocking drills



Lineman worked on footwork and blocking drills



Both Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader looked sharp, comfortable throwing outside the pocket



First team: Anthony Queeley and Sharord Johnson lined up on the outside with the first team. Queeley looked good running routes. Queeley looks to be a top receiver behind Harris



Receiver Taj Harris is now in the slot, quick good footwork, outruns defenders. Harris was double teamed frequently, making Queeley a frequent target.



Sean Tucker starting running back, had multiple carries for a first down



Cooper Lutz alternated with Tucker during first team reps. Had a few carries for short yardage.



Fullback, Elmore was receiving and blocking, lined up next to the left tackle. Caught a pass for a first down. He is versatile, and looked good blocking and receiving.



Player to watch: Damien Alford, outside receiver for second team. He’s quick, explosive and a steady playmaker.

DEFENSE

The defense worked pursuit drills for the early portion of practice, placing the emphasis on getting to the ball this season and finishing with the appropriate leverage.

The linebacker drills were downhill heavy, such as getting out of their triggers and filling the gap.

Mikel Jones #3, looked extremely explosive getting out of his pass drop to make a play on the ball in the individual period.

Garrett Williams, now wearing #8, is as smooth as butter getting into and out of his brakes.

Kingsley Johnathan brings the energy for this defense. Although the pads were not on in yFan Fest, Johnathan still brought his physical nature to the practice.

Jason Simmons #14, transfer from New Mexico State, was taking reps with the first team defense at safety. Simmons has experience playing and will strengthen this secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The beginning of practice was all special teams. It started with a PAT attempt by kicker Andre Szmyt.

Szmyt, a former winner of the Lou Groza Award, made it known why he is one of the best players on the Orange.

Punt return and Kick Return were good periods, however, there is no set in stone returner as of now.

Kickoff and Punt looked extremely knowledgeable of where their assignments are and where to finish on the ball.

The hands team and onside kick team made it evident who they wanted out there when the game was on the line.

OTHER NOTES