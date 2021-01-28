Syracuse Football’s 2021 ACC Schedule Announced

Syracuse football’s 2021 schedule has been released. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the conference slate for the 2021 season Thursday morning, which completed their full schedule. The Orange’s schedule features two Friday night home games. Note all caps denotes a home game.

Saturday, September 4th: at Ohio

Saturday, September 11th: RUTGERS

Saturday, September 18th: ALBANY

Friday, September 24th: LIBERTY

***BYE WEEK***

Saturday, October 2nd: at Florida State

Saturday, October 9th: WAKE FOREST

Friday, October 15th: CLEMSON

Saturday, October 23rd: at Virginia Tech

Saturday, October 30th: BOSTON COLLEGE

***BYE WEEK***

Saturday, November 13th: at Louisville

Saturday, November 20th: at NC State

Saturday, November 27th: PITTSBURGH

The schedule is a return to normalcy from the 2020 campaign. Syracuse only had one non-conference game last year, a home matchup with Liberty who finished the year as a ranked team. Syracuse also opened the season with back to back road conference games. The schedule was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to try to reduce travel and prevent the virus from spreading within the conference.

The 2021 schedule is much more in line with the norm. Syracuse opens with four straight non-conference opponents before starting ACC play. They open 2021 on the road against Ohio, who only played three games in 2020. They knocked off Bowling Green and Akron but lost to Central Michigan.

Syracuse’s ACC opener is also on the road when they play at Florida State on October 2nd. They have a bye week the before, however. The Orange also has two Friday night home games this season, against Liberty and Clemson.