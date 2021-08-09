Syracuse Football 2021 Season Predictions

Syracuse football has an important 2021 campaign ahead. How will the Orange fair with a schedule that provides challenges but features many winnable matchups? Our writers take a look and the predictions vary quite a bit.

Logan Garvey: 5-7. With an improved offensive line, there may be a chance to win the toss-up games that were lost last season. The disruptive defense and Lou Groza award-winning kicker could be the reasons Syracuse could make it to a bowl game.

Mike McAllister: 6-6. An improved offensive line and a defense that remains one of the best in the nation in forcing turnovers will pace Syracuse to a successful 2021 season. There is more depth at several positions than in any year of the Dino Babers era. Quarterback play will determine how far this team goes.

Kathy McCarthy: 4-8. The defense continues to force turnovers to help keep the offense off the field, but it isn't enough. The offense line will continue to struggle as will Tommy DeVito. He will be replaced by Garrett Shrader mid-season.

Calvin Milliner: 7-5. With a young star studded defense, opposing teams will not know what they are facing after the departure of Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Trill Williams. The quarterback competition will result in Garrett Shrader being the starter week one. Expect the new look Syracuse football team to start off hot this year with a 4-0 record.

Syracuse begins its 2021 season on Saturday, September 4th at Ohio. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. eastern.