Syracuse Football Spring Game Recap

The Orange was back in the Dome to wrap up spring ball.

After a disappointing end to the 2021 season, Syracuse fans packed the Dome to get a first look at the 2022 team and the team didn't disappoint as the Blue defeated the Orange 28-7.

Sean Tucker, Garrett Shrader, Chris Elmore and Matthew Bergeron were all healthy scratches and did not participate in the spring game.

New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, freshman LeQuint Allen made a statement with a 41-yard touchdown run. Allen showed off his quick feet and elusiveness, but he wasn't the only running back getting in the end zone.

Redshirt sophomore Juwaun Price was the leading rusher with six carries for 64 yards.

With Shrader not participating in the game, redshirt freshman Justin Lamson had his chance to shine, and he did just that.

Lamson was the first quarterback to take the field. He showed off his mobility escaping the pocket quickly and continuously making defenders miss. He also displayed a strong and accurate arm, completing two long passes for scores. One to Umari Hatcher and one to Damien Alford. Lamson was the standout performer for the game.

He finished 7-of-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Francois Nolton Jr. made his mark in his first ever game as an Orange. The freshman recorded a sack and forced fumble. After losing three defensive lineman from last season, Nolton Jr. will be a well needed addition to the line.

Although Lamson scored two touchdowns through the air, the Orange secondary canceled that out with two interceptions of their own. Ja'Had Carter closed quickly on a throw by transfer quarterback, Dan Villari, for the interception. A few drives later, redshirt freshman defensive back, Bralyn Oliver undercut a speed out for an interception.

Along with Carter and Oliver, the Syracuse secondary returns Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut. Both players are provide an aura to what Syracuse defensive coordinator, Tony White, wants to do this season. The roles have reversed on the Orange defense as the secondary takes the helm as the experienced group and the defensive line will be looking for help.

Duce Chestnut or "Sub Zero" because it gets chilly on his side of town for the opposing receivers performed well in the spring game. He recorded a pass break up thrown by Jacobian Morgan and celebrated with a shiver. Chestnut's technique and attitude as a defensive back will be a catalyst in having a successful defense this year.

The next step for the Orange is getting ready for the season. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers made that evident when he decided to sit Sean Tucker, Garrett Shrader, Matthew Bergeron, and Chris Elmore. Babers listed them as "healthy scratches" prioritizing his key players health over the spring game. The display put on at the spring game was worthwhile, as a more dynamic look at the offense was demonstrated without its key players.

This upcoming season, the Orange will host Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner, NC State, Notre Dame and Florida State in the Carrier Dome.

They will hit the road to take on UConn, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Boston College.

Syracuse will open up the 2022 season at home against the Louisville Cardinals on September 3rd. Kick off time has yet to be announced.

