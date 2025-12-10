Syracuse football adding rising defensive line coach to 2026 staff

In the span of just over two weeks since the 2025 Syracuse football season officially finished as a dud, with the 3-9 record only the ninth time SU has finished with three or fewer victories in a season since Frank Maloney succeeded Ben Schwartzwalder in 1974 (a span of 52 seasons), the Orange head coach has been a busy man facilitating his player and coaching turnover.

Roughly a half dozen players who are seeking a fresh start with their remaining eligibility have already indicated publicly they are placing their name in the transfer portal when it is open between January 2-16, and more will certainly follow. Likewise, Brown has moved quickly to assemble a new staff as well.

A complete 'Cuse defensive coaching makeover is coming into focus

In the last week, Brown has overseen the hiring of a new defensive coordinator (Vince Kehres) and offensive line coach (Juan Castillo), continues to help facilitate the next landing spot for his longtime colleague Elijah Robinson, and along with Kehres' input have decided to bring aboard Georgia State defensive line coach Jeremy Hawkins to fill that same role with the Orange defensive unit, as first reported by CBS Sports.

Brown had already made the decision to move on from Robinson as the defensive play-caller and transitioned him to co-defensive coordinator and DL coach titles (as listed on the updated online coaching/support staff directory), while simultaneously working behind the scenes to help place his friend in another P-4 program, a process still ongoing.

Hawkins had been at Georgia State (Sun Belt Conference) for two seasons as defensive line coach, and was elevated to assistant head coach in January 2025. Hawkins previously coached at Eastern Kentucky where he was named to the AFCA (Coaches Association) Under 35 watch list for emerging coaches, and had a one year stint at LSU in player personnel.

Kehres, who's reputation is that of a defensive coordinator whisperer, if you will, having turned around Toledo from being ranked last in the MAC in defense the season before his arrival there in 2020, to being the conference's top defense this past season, now has Hawkins focusing in on the defensive line.

There is still a defensive ends (edge rusher) specialty position to fill, following the departure last week of assistant coach Nick Williams to Florida State. along with the big jobs of linebackers coach and Brown's "baby," the secondary.

Also on the checklist for Brown and Kehres is to determine the exact makeup, and number, of defensive quality control coaches (4 last season) and analysts (4) who will form the ever-expanding number of overall hires in the program since Brown arrived in late 2023.

