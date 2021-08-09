Instant Impact

Syracuse football has a group of talented newcomers entering the program. Here are five who could make an impact this season.

RB Josh Hough: A big, powerful running back, Hough comes to Syracuse after a record setting high school career. While Sean Tucker is expected to get a bulk of the carries, and Syracuse has depth with Jarveon Howard, Cooper Lutz and Abdul Adams, Hough has the potential to make an impact in short yardage situations. If he is successful there, he could carve out a larger role as the season progresses.

TE Landon Morris: Morris has a great frame at 6-6, 230 pounds. He runs routes like a receiver and has tremendous hands. Syracuse could use him as a red zone target or reserve receiving tight end option. Do not be surprised if he sees the field early.

DL Jatius Geer: Perhaps the most underrated, underhyped recruit in Syracuse's 2021 class, Geer has the potential to be the best player from it. Geer will see the field this season and could provide a quality reserve pass rushing option for the Orange.

DB Duce Chestnut: Chestnut is the highest rated incoming freshman on the defensive side of the ball for Syracuse. With departures in the secondary, Chestnut is expected to see the field right away. He is talented enough that he could earn the starting cornerback spot opposite Garrett Williams.

DB Jason Simmons: Simmons was one of the most coveted defensive back prospects in the transfer portal and comes to Syracuse from New Mexico State. He did not play in 2020 as NMSU cancelled the season due to the pandemic. Simmons can play corner or safety, and should fill into one of the spots vacated by players who left for the NFL.