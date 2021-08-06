Syracuse Kicks Off Training Camp: Day 1 Notes & Observations

Syracuse football began training camp on Friday for the 2021 season. While practice was only open to the media for 10 minutes, we were able to observe a bit during that time.

Key notes and observations:

Transfer Quarterback Garrett Shrader looked energetic in his first training camp practice.

Drills for a couple minutes and transitioned into full-team warm-ups.

Quarterbacks



Both throwing and footwork drills



Linebackers



Sandbag exercises



Wide Receivers



Worked on releases off the line of scrimmage



Offensive Line



Drill with coming out of stance and hitting defender in the chest

Warm-ups were everyday stretches:

Jogging, high knees, skipping, grapevine, toe taps, etc.

One overall observation: