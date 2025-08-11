Syracuse football wide receiver Johntay Cook looks to recharge his college career
It was a simple message this past spring from Fran Brown that started the courting process of the 6'0"/198 athletic receiver. Brown, eager to add an experienced Power 4 conference player to his wide receiver depth to replace current NFL free agent Jackson Meeks and Penn State transfer Trebor Pena, never minces words.
"It was literally, 'Yo, I want you to come play for me'," Cook said smiling last week when he met the media during preseason camp. "And we just hit it off from there."
Cook brings experience and another athletic player into the 'Cuse wide receiver group
With Meeks (1,021) and Pena (941) finishing one-two in receiving yards last season pairing with Kyle McCord, not-to-mention Orande Gadsden III (934) just behind Pena, it leaves Darrell Gill Jr. as the leading WR returnee in receiving yards (562). Brown knew he needed a veteran talent as an option for either Rickie Collins and/or Steve Angeli.
Scouring major program rosters with talented, but competitive depth charts such as the WRs at Texas playing with prodigy QB Arch Manning, Brown's message to Cook was all about playing time, and development on and off the field.
"I believe I am a versatile wide receiver, I can play outside or inside, wherever the team needs me, whatever we need to make a play," Cook assessed.
"I'm here because of Coach Fran," he continued. "The (directness) of Coach Fran, being able to tell me what is (the truth) and what isn't, and being able to come here to compete."
Ready to simply catch passes no matter who is throwing the ball
With all eyes in Orange Nation focused on the battle between Collins (anointed the starter out of spring practice) and Angeli, Cook is focused on securing a starting slot and improving on his 2024 stats. He only appeared in six games with eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
"I am just going to come in and make plays," he explained. "Regardless of who's throwing the ball, when the ball is in the air, you really don't know who threw it. As a wide receiver, you just have to do what you have to do, and allow them (QBs) to do what they need to do."
As a matter of comparison, Meeks came to Syracuse following Brown from Georgia with only 10 catches in his three-year Bulldog career. But he exploded in his lone season with the Orange to the tune of the sixth-most catches in a season in SU history - 78 receptions-1,021 yards-7 touchdowns, signing a FA contract with the NFL Detroit Lions..
Cook, aiming for the same type of rise and path to the NFL himself, comes to the 'Cuse off a Texas career similar to Meeks (16 career receptions). He became a Brown believer quickly, and thinks the program's culture is just the right fit to help him achieve his goal of career redemption.
"Getting back on track, getting to where ultimately my career was supposed to go (as a highly recruited Texas scholastic star). Getting back on track."
Which will be good news for the new-look Orange offense.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.