Syracuse Opponent Scouting Report: Louisville

STATS

Points per game: 27.9

Yards per game: 440.6

Passing yards per game: 239.0

Rushing yards per game: 201.6

Yards per rushing attempt: 5.5

Sacks allowed per game: 2.8

Turnovers lost per game: 2.3

Third down efficiency: 41.6%

Points allowed per game: 29.8

Yards allowed per game: 392.1

Passing yards allowed per game: 195.6

Rushing yards allowed per game: 196.5

Yards per rush allowed: 4.9

Sacks per game: 2.1

Turnovers forced per game: 0.8

Third down defense: 43.5%

KEY PLAYERS

Malik Cunningham (QB): Cunningham is a dynamic quarterback and tremendous athlete. His ability to extend plays and make plays with his legs puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. He has struggled with accuracy at times, and has turned it over quite a bit with nine interceptions in eight games. Still, his running ability at over 40 yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry is what makes him so dangerous.

Hassan Hall (RB): Louisville's starting running back, Javian Hawkins, has decided to opt out of the remainder of the season to focus on his NFL prospects. That takes away someone with over 820 yards rushing, seven touchdowns and 6.2 yards per carry. Hall steps in and has elite level speed. Hall has only played in four games so far this season and has lost three fumbles. Last year against Syracuse, he had 71 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. He is not as consistent as Hawkins, nor the explosive athlete, but he has tremendous speed that can exploit missed defensive assignments.

Tutu Atwell (WR): Atwell is one of two big time wide receivers for Louisville, along with Dez Fitzpatrick. Atwell leads the Cardinals in receptions with 40, yards with 528 and touchdowns with five. He is explosive, a threat to take a short pass to the house every time he touches the ball, and can take the top off of a defense. Syracuse will have to know where he is at all times as he can line up outside or in the slot.

Dorian Etheridge (LB): Etheridge has a knack for making plays in the backfield as he leads the Cardinals with nine tackles for loss.

CJ Avery (LB): Avery is Louisville's leading tackler, has two sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception. He has a nose for the ball and seems to always be around the play.

Russ Yeast (S): Yeast is one of Louisville's leading tacklers, has two pass breakups on the season, has forced a fumble and recovered one. He is solid against the pass, plays very physical and is not afraid to mix it up against the run.

OFFENSIVE STRENGTH

Louisville runs the ball extremely well. They are averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the season. While that was with Javian Hawkins, who has opted out, they still have speed at running back along with the dynamic Malik Cunningham. Cunningham ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns on just 20 carries in Louisville's most recent game against Virginia.

OFFENSIVE WEAKNESS

Louisville has been turnover prone this season. Cunningham has thrown nine interceptions and they have lost nine fumbles as a team.

DEFENSIVE STRENGTH

Louisville has been solid against the pass at times, allowing less than 200 yards per game. They do not force a lot of turnovers, but are able to get after the quarterback with more than two sacks per game.

DEFENSIVE WEAKNESS

Teams have been able to run against Louisville all season. The Cardinals are giving up 196.5 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Louisville has not had much success on returns this season, averaging only 20 yards per kick return and 3.75 yards per punt return. They have struggled punting the ball at under 38 yards per punt. Cardinals kicker James Turner has not missed under 50 yards, but is 0-2 beyond 50.