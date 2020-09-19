SI.com
All Syracuse
Pitt Tops Syracuse in Defensive Battle

All Orange Staff

It was more of the same in a lot of ways for Syracuse in week two at rival Pittsburgh. The defense made plays, set up the offense in favorable positions, but they could not take advantage and left a lot of points on the field. Pittsburgh pulled away in the fourth quarter on the way to a 28-10 victory over the Orange. 

In the first quarter, Mikel Jones recovered a fumble inside the Pitt 20 yard line. Syracuse stalled and got a field goal out of the turnover. Pittsburgh responded with a touchdown as Kenny Pickett hit Jordan Addison from 27 yards out to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead. 

Syracuse had a spark in the second quarter after Tommy DeVito went out following a sack. Rex Culpepper hit Taj Harris for a 69 yard strike that resulted in Syracuse's first touchdown of the season. That gave Syracuse a 10-7 lead. Pittsburgh responded with 65 yard drive on 14 plays that was capped by a one yard scoring run by Pickett to regain the lead. The Panthers would hold the lead for the rest of the game. 

DeVito would re-enter the game to start the second half. 

In the third quarter, Mikel Jones forced another turnover when he picked off a Pickett pass in the red zone. Syracuse had a promising drive after the turnover, with freshman running back Sean Tucker leading the way on the ground. However, after DeVito missed Harris down the field on second down, Syracuse attempted a screen on third down. DeVito threw behind Tucker and the ball was intercepted. 

The screen appeared to be set up well too, with blockers out in front of Tucker. Instead, Pitt took the ball the other way and scored on their ensuing possession. That 21-10 lead would hold up for the final score. 

DeVito finished the game 9-15 for 32 yards and an interception. He was sacked seven times. Culpepper was 3-5 for 94 yards and one touchdown. Pittsburgh finished with 342 total yards to just 171 for Syracuse. The Syracuse defense racked up three sacks and forced two turnovers. 

Football

