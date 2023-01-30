Syracuse, Pittsburgh to be Played at Yankee Stadium

Syracuse football's game against Pittsburgh in 2023 will be played at Yankee Stadium instead of the JMA Wireless Dome, per a release from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game will commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium.

More from the ACC in its press release:

To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the first college football game played at the original Yankee Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the 2023 Pitt at Syracuse football game will be played at the current Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Nov. 11.

“We look forward to celebrating this significant anniversary involving Pitt, Syracuse and the Yankees,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This is an incredible milestone in college football and we appreciate the cooperation of our tremendous partners to make this a special opportunity for our student-athletes, programs and fans. Yankee Stadium has a rich history of hosting college football games and we’re proud to add this game to its tradition.”

Pitt and Syracuse played the first-ever game in the original Yankee Stadium on Oct. 20, 1923, with Syracuse securing a 3-0 victory. The original Yankee Stadium was built in 1923, rebuilt in 1976 and replaced with a new Yankee Stadium in 2009. The Orange are 7-3 in 10 previous football games at either Yankee Stadium with wins in 1923 vs. Pitt, 1940 vs. NYU, 1941 vs. NYU, 1963 vs. Notre Dame, 1964 vs. Army, 2010 vs. Kansas State and 2012 vs. West Virginia.

Pitt has played three times at either Yankee Stadium, including 1923, 1962 and 2016.

Yankee Stadium has been home to a college postseason bowl game since 2010 and began a partnership to select an ACC team beginning in 2014. Syracuse won the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl in 2010 and is 2-1 all-time in the game, while Pitt has made one appearance (2016). The ACC has sent seven different teams to the Pinstripe Bowl since 2014.

Pitt and Syracuse have played every year since 1955, when both schools were independents. The teams have met 10 times as members of the ACC with six of those contests decided by 10 points or fewer.

