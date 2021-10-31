WATCH: Sean Tucker Highlights vs Boston College

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker had yet another incredible outing on Saturday, as he led the Orange to a 21-6 win over Boston College. Tucker ran for a career high 207 yards and one touchdown. You can watch highlights of Tucker's performance in the video at the top of the page.

Tucker's one touchdown was a 51-yard run that seemed to spark the entire Orange team and the crowd. It gave Syracuse a 7-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

"I think there's no doubt it ignited it (the rest of the game)," head coach Dino Babers said after the game. "As soon as he hit that crease and he went past linebacker depth, it was just a matter of 'well how fast are their DBs on the back end?' I'm not sure if I've seen him get caught but I know he doesn't get caught a lot. That was practice-like what he did today. He does that a lot in practice."

Sean Tucker now has 1,267 yards on the season, good for third all time for a single season at Syracuse. He is just 105 yards short of tying Joe Morris' single season record of 1,372, set in 1979. Tucker came into the game 11th on the single season list with 1,060. With his 207 yards, he passed Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Walter Reyes, Curtis Brinkley, James Mungro, Jerome Smith, Joe Morris (he's also 4th on the list with 1,194 yards in 1981) and Delone Carter all during the Boston College game.