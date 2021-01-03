Watch: Syracuse Sports Figures and Alums Pays Tribute to Floyd Little

There is no doubt that Floyd Little is one of the most iconic figures in Syracuse history. Not just because of what he accomplished on the field, which was tremendous in its own right. But because of his love for the university and community long after his playing days had concluded.

Syracuse Athletics released a series of videos honoring the man that was Floyd Little, and we've embedded each below.

Statement from President Elect Joe Biden: "He was full of character, decency, and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans - parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their child and grandchildren to a genuine role model.

"I was one of them. My family got to know Floyd. We'd call each other after Syracuse games and to check in on one another. I remember our call when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the joy in his voice. And I remember the more recent call when he shared his cancer diagnosis, and how fearless he was in his conviction to fight it. As with everything else he did in life, Floyd lived to the very end with grit and heart, and love for his family and faith in God.

"I will miss my friend. He was a good man. The entire Biden family sends our love to DeBorah and the entire Little family."

Little is one of Syracuse football's most iconic players. He helped bring make the number 44 one of the more hallowed in college football history. He was a three time All-American at Syracuse, rushing for 2,750 yards with 35 touchdowns in three seasons with the Orange averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He then spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, making five Pro Bowls and was named first team All-Pro in 1969. Little rushed for 6,323 yards with 43 touchdowns during his professional career. He added 2,418 receiving yards with nine more scores as well.

He has spent considerable time within Syracuse Athletics promoting the school and the football program. Little was one of the nice guys in sports, leaving a positive impression on everyone he met. Little was humble, kind and full of life. His passion for people, for life and for Syracuse will be deeply missed.