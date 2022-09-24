Syracuse Starts 4-0 For First Time Since 2018 After Surviving Virginia

Syracuse is off to a 4-0 start for the 2022 season after their Friday night 22-20 win against Virginia. This is the first time the Orange has gone 4-0 to open a season since 2018 and just the fourth time in the last 60 years.

Syracuse headed into this ACC matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers confident, but aware of the challenges it may bring. After a commanding 57-yard kick return from Trebor Pena, Garrett Shrader ended the Orange’s first drive strong, taking it in for a 17-yard touchdown three minutes into the first quarter.

It looked like Syracuse would be commanding the game after that first drive and a missed field goal from Virginia. Then Sean Tucker fumbled the ball, but again Virginia missed a field goal attempt.

This is where the rhythm for the rest of the game started.

The first half was full of penalties from both sides. Offensively, the Orange could not convert in the red zone, which was only saved by Kicker Andre Szmyt who went 5-5 on field goals in the game.

Syracuse went into halftime up 16-0, but it was clear that this team was struggling to maintain offense.

The Virginia Cavaliers came out strong in the second half, scoring 13 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter, shrinking Syracuse’s lead to six.

The Orange struggled to get the ball moving with Sean Tucker getting stopped repeatedly as Virginia stacked the box to take him out of the game. In addition, defensively, the team suffered from the injuries of Terry Lockett, Alijah Clark and Ja’Had Carter. Justin Barron was also ejected from the game after a targeting call.

Late in the fourth quarter, with just under six minutes to go, Virginia scored a four yard touchdown to take their first lead of the night 20-19.

From there, the crowd may have given Syracuse the push they needed to keep their winning streak alive. Running the clock down, Syracuse’s offense was able to get into the red zone. A sack by Virginia’s Chico Bennett, Jr. pushed Shrader to Virginia’s 25-yard line. He responded with a run up the middle, Shrader was able to make up those yards and get Szmyt in position for a short field goal.

After making the 31-yard field goal and holding Virginia off in the final minute and eight seconds, Syracuse pulled out a nail-biting win over the Cavaliers.

Syracuse looks to continue its winning ways against Wagner in the JMA Wireless Dome on October 1st at 5:00 p.m.

