Taj Harris' Near-Masterpiece Overshadowed in Game-Ending Meltdown

Syracuse, NY — One of the worst closing sequences to ever end a football game is what you will hear talked about the most in the days following Syracuse's heartbreaking 36-29 defeat to the North Carolina State Wolfpack. However, what won't get enough attention is Orange WR Taj Harris' near masterpiece on Saturday.

Harris set career highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (146), averaging more than 11 yards per catch. His 13-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter put the Orange up nine, but it wasn't enough. Had Harris been the difference in a winning effort, perhaps Syracuse head coach Dino Babers would have been more enthused with his dominant performance. But because the Orange fell flat, so was Babers in his postgame appraisal of Harris.

"We're just calling plays," Babers said with the sting of defeat heavy in his tone. "The defense was giving us things that were open. But I think the big thing is Taj can play a lot better, too. He left some meat out there on the bone. He knows how I feel about it. I want those guys to be able to catch everything. It's definitely possible. It may not be probable, but it's possible. That's the way I look at it."

Harris just about sucked up every pass floated in his direction. He was undoubtedly Culpepper's most reliable offensive weapon, especially considering the Orange totaled a shockingly pathetic three yards rushing in four quarters of football. Harris was absolutely vital in Syracuse getting their final four chances from the NC State nine-yard line. Three times during the final drive, Culpepper called on Harris to move the ball downfield, and three times he was rewarded. Harris hauled in the trio of targets for a total of 41-yards, including an incredible 26-yard snag where he miraculously snuck one foot in-play before going out-of-bounds. Harris got the Orange as close as they would ever come to victory on Saturday. Again, close just isn't good enough for Babers, who now sports a 1-9 record next to his name.

"I have very, very high expectations for the wide receivers," Babers said Saturday. "I'm sorry. I apologize to their parents all the time, but wide receivers are like my babies. They work very hard, and we really try to reward them. And it was disappointing.

"We had a disappointing stretch where it was hard to get them the ball based off of who was playing quarterback this season. But when Rex was out, and he was throwing the ball, he was giving those guys some opportunities."

Despite his monster game, there was one target Harris likely wishes he had back. NC State QB Bailey Hockman had just thrown his third touchdown pass to WR Thayer Thomas, who was having an insane game in his own right (9 REC, 102 YDS, 3 TDS). Thomas' scoring grab put the Wolfpack within two (29-27) late in the third quarter. On first down of the Orange's ensuing possession, Culpepper dialed long distance for his favorite target. Culpepper launched one of his best passes of the afternoon, but somehow the perfectly placed long ball slipped through the fingers of the sure-handed Harris. A catch would've at least put Syracuse within striking distance to extend their lead. Instead, Harris dropped the ball and unknowingly initiated the first of three straight three-and-outs for the Syracuse offense during the game's most crucial of stages.

"We need to do everything in our power to help him [Culpepper] by not leaving anything on the ground," Babers said of his receiving corps. "I just wish we could have been a little bit more efficient."

Harris is a junior with an NFL skill set. Should he choose to take his talents to the next level in 2021, he played his final home game with style. As it stands, Harris has 1788-career-yards receiving and ten touchdowns in an Orange uniform.