Tracking Former Syracuse Players NFL Fate

All Orange Staff

Several former Syracuse players were hoping to make NFL rosters for the 2020 season. The final round of cuts came on Saturday as teams trimmed their roster down to the mandated 53 players. There will still be more movement, as teams move players to injured reserve and sign players waived by others, but for the time being, here is what happened with former Syracuse players. 

Kendall Coleman: Cut by Indianapolis Colts. 

Jamal Custis: Cut by Pittsburgh Steelers (in April)

Riley Dixon: Made New York Giants roster.

Evan Foster: Cut by San Francisco 49ers.

Zaire Franklin: Made Indianapolis Colts roster. 

Sterling Hofrichter: Made Atlanta Falcons roster.

Steve Ishmael: Cut by Indianapolis Colts (in April)

Trishton Jackson: Made Los Angeles Rams roster. 

Chandler Jones: Made Arizona Cardinals roster.

Koda Martin: Cut by Arizona Cardinals.

Justin Pugh: Made Arizona Cardinals roster.

Sean Riley: Cut by the New England Patriots. 

Alton Robinson: Made Seattle Seahawks roster.

Chris Slayton: Cut by New York Giants.

Syracuse will look to add to their list of current NFL players next season. One prime example could be safety Andre Cisco, who was named to preseason All-American and All ACC teams. He is listed as a potential first round draft pick and has been ranked as high as the second best safety in the 2021 draft class. 

Cisco could, of course, return for his senior season. However, conventional wisdom is he is likely to test the NFL waters after this year. Others such as Trill Williams or Ifeatu Melifonwu could follow suit if they have strong seasons. 

Seniors like Airon Servais and others may also have a shot pending how they perform during the upcoming 2020 season. The Orange being their year at North Carolina on September 12th. 

Football

