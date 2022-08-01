Training Camp Position Preview: Defensive Line

The Syracuse defensive line is getting a makeover. Five of six different players who started or played a significant role last season have left the program.

Josh Black, who started 11 games for the Orange last season at defensive end, is at the New Orleans Saints training camp. McKinley Williams made seven starts last season and is attending the Indianapolis Colts camp. Cody Roscoe, the 2021 team leader in sacks with 8.5, also left for the NFL. Not to mention Kingsley Jonathan, the 2022 CFL number one overall pick and current Buffalo Bills training camp prospect. Lastly, Curtis Harper sought the transfer portal at the end of last season.

With the loss of most of the depth chart, head coach Dino Babers will not have an easy time replacing such talent and experience.

POSSIBLE STARTERS

The only defensive lineman to start a game last season and remain on the roster is Caleb Okechukwu. The redshirt-junior may have only made two starts in 2021, but he found the field in every game. At 6-4 and 270 pounds, Okechukwu made 21 tackles, three tackles for a loss and had one sack for seven yards. His stats last year improved from his sophomore season where he made 14 tackles and one sack in 11 games. Okechukwu will have to be an edge rusher the Syracuse defense relies on this season.

As a true-freshman, Terry Lockett appeared in 11 games for the Orange providing 12 tackles and two sacks in a reserved role. At 6-3, 270 pounds, Lockett is looking to fill the gap in the interior that is lost with the departure of both Williams and Black. His size as a tackle should be able to keep the offensive line busy enough to let the linebackers go to work. His playing time increased as the season went along in 2021, providing hope that he can be a more regular contributor this year.

Another possible starter lies in Kevon Darton. As a reserve defensive tackle last year, Darton saw snaps in all 12 games garnering nine tackles on the season. Being 266 pounds is in his favor but being 5-11 could play a factor in whether he gets a starting job. However, his increased playing time last season is a good indication of more snaps in 2022.

As a former linebacker turned to lineman, Steve Linton is looking to increase his snap count this year. In seven games last season, the 6-5, redshirt-sophomore made six tackles, two being for a loss of yards, and one sack. Linton has played both defensive end and outside linebacker during his three years at Syracuse.

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff made just two tackles this season in just as many games. The redshirt-freshman played defensive tackle in both contests against Rutgers and Albany. At 6-4, 267 pounds, the Bronx native will have an opportunity to slide into a rotation at the tackle position if he plays well at training camp.

Jatius Geer is the tallest of the defensive linemen on the roster. At 6-6, 235 pounds, his size might give him an edge on the rest of the competition. The redshirt-freshman made just one tackle against Albany in his only appearance of the season. There is certainly a chance Geer could see some extended time on the field this year.

DEPTH

Appearing in two games last season as a reserve, Chase Simmons made his Orange debut against NC State in late November. While he did not record any stats in 2021, the 6-4, 257-pound, redshirt-freshman is certainly on the radar for an increase in snaps.

The number 12 prospect out of New Jersey and All-New Jersey defensive end, Denis Jaquez Jr., will be battling for a spot during fall camp. At 6-4, 240 pounds, the true freshman was on the second line during spring practice. He could certainly find himself in the carousel of linemen being rotated in and out this year.

Belizaire Bassette is another product of American Heritage down in Florida. The true freshman was high school teammates with current Orange receiver Oronde Gadsden II and coached by former NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain. Rated a three star back by 247 Sports, this 6-0, 260-pound newcomer should be fun to watch as he fights for playing time alongside this young defensive core.

After suffering a season-ending injury during camp last year, Josh Hough is back and ready to work. The only difference is the 6-3, 315-pound, Pennsylvania native has switched his position from running back to defensive lineman. His size alone could give him a good chance at turning heads on the defensive side of the ball during camp. Similarly, Garth Barclay has made the switch from offensive to defensive line.

Others on the horizon include Kevin Jobity Jr. and Francois Nolton Jr. While both linemen have talent, they are young and inexperienced, though Nolton was a highly regarded recruit who flashed in the spring. There is always a chance someone low on the depth chart at the beginning of the season gets some snaps as the year goes on. With Chris Achuff moving to a defensive line position coach this season, the Orange will have to use its youth correctly to find success.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF