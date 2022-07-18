Training Camp Position Preview: Running Back

Heisman Candidate

Sean Tucker (RB1): In 2020, Tucker averaged 69.9 years per game. With 739 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, Tucker’s impressive freshman season paled in comparison to his stunning sophomore year, racking up over a dozen awards and nominations. In 2021, his 1,496 rushing yards, nine 100-yard rushing games, and seven consecutive 100-yard games, all became program records. Through the first nine games of the season, Tucker led all of college football in rushing yards and may have been on track for a Heisman if it were not for the end of the season roadblock. With LT Matthew Bergeron retaining his spot on the offensive line, Tucker should still have the best chance to out-rush 99% of college football for a second straight season. The accolades did not end last season as being named Second Team All-American by Sporting News could be the first of many this year. It is probably safe to say Tucker is RB1 for Syracuse on September 3rd when Louisville comes to town.

Everyone Else

Since no back on the team carried for more than 79 yards other than Tucker, there really is no battle for the starting job. There are two newcomers, however, battling to earn carries behind Tucker to keep him fresh and then takeover once he departs (likely after this season).

Juwaun Price (RB2): The transfer from New Mexico State was the leader in yards for the Aggies last season. Price rushed for 692 yards on 135 carries and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. He also caught 26 passes for 181 yards (6.9 avg.) and returned 20 kicks for 358 yards (17.9 avg.), displaying his versatility. While Tucker is the sure starter, Price does have the talent to get some time to spell Tucker and still be a threat in the Syracuse offense.

LeQuint Allen (RB3): Allen comes to Syracuse out of Millville High School in New Jersey where he ran for 1,903 yards on 229 carries (8.3 avg.) and 26 touchdowns in 2021. Ranked as the no. 9 prospect in New Jersey last year, Allen brings some versatility in the air as well catching 17 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. The question of ‘Will his accolades from high school be enough to get him carries in year one?’ could be a moot point if he is quiet in training camp. But for now, Allen is the most qualified for the third back position. He was impressive during the spring and has a chance to earn carries with a strong camp.

The three other running backs in the mix are walk-ons Mario Escobar, Joe Pinjuh and David Obeng-Agyapong. At 5-9, 187 pounds, Escobar is the runt of the Orange running back bunch, but both other backs are also sub-6-0/sub-200 pounds as well. Escobar played just one game last year on special teams while the other two also ended up redshirting. There is not much opportunity for any of these three to see meaningful carries barring significant injuries.

Importance of the Ground Game

Last season, Syracuse did their best impression of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on offense. The Orange led the ACC with 213.5 rushing yards per game but their 153.0 passing yards per game ranked last. The issue that led to a lackluster season obviously did not come from the ground game, but the arm of quarterback Garrett Shrader. Granted, Shrader did rank in the top 10 in rushing in the ACC, his passing numbers slotted him as the 14th best quarterback. Tucker single-handedly outrushed Shrader’s passing numbers last year—which is not ideal for offensive balance. If the passing game is as lackluster as last season, it is that much more important for the rush to have another outstanding season if Syracuse hopes to become bowl eligible.

