Trishton Jackson Makes Rams' Roster

Many questioned Trishton Jackson's decision to forego his senior season at Syracuse. Those questions became even louder when he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jackson was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. Few gave him much of a chance to make the roster.

Jackson proved them all wrong as he was named to the Rams' 53-man roster on Saturday. Jackson is one of six receivers to make the roster, and one of two rookie wideouts as well, joining Florida rookie Van Jefferson.

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds on the Rams official roster.

Out of high school, Trishton Jackson was one of the most heavily recruited receiver prospects in the 2016 class. He signed with Michigan State over dozens of other options. After spending two years with the Spartans, Jackson elected to transfer in order to look for a better opportunity after having only 17 receptions at MSU.

He found that at Syracuse, where he transferred prior to the 2018 season. He sat out due to NCAA transfer rules, but was the top target during the 2019 campaign. Even with an offensive line that struggled throughout the season and a quarterback going through growing pains in his first year as a starter, Jackson still racked up 66 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jackson will now have an opportunity at the NFL level to prove he can contribute and get open against professional defensive backs. Step one is complete, and it remains to be seen what type of role he will have within the Rams offense.