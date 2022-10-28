Turning the Page

The loss to Clemson this past weekend is in the rearview mirror for Syracuse football. The undefeated streak was broken in Death Valley, but the team knows they have to keep chugging along with the schedule ahead. The Orange now look ahead to another sold out crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit Central New York. For Marlowe Wax Jr., the initial sting didn’t dull the

“It stung a little bit, gotta be honest, but you know the 24 hour rule," Wax said. "That game is over with and Notre Dame is the main focus right now.”

Wax said being back at the Dome and playing in front of a home crowd is what he’s looking forward to, especially after playing away in Death Valley.

“For us being on defense at Clemson, it’s a little quieter, cause they’re gonna be quieter for the offense, but the Dome is unmatched,” Wax said.

Ja’Had Carter had a standout game against Clemson with a 90-yard scoop and score. To have that kind of crowd stunning play on the national stage was what Carter took away from the game. He even had a fan club there to see the impressive play.

“Just showcasing my talent, you know, at that level. It was just like just like.. I can't even… it was just breathtaking," Carter said. "My mom was there, you know, she was all excited.”

Carter was named Player of the Game with nine total tackles and the fumble recovery touchdown. Reflecting on the accolades, Carter knows that he will be able to bring this success into the rest of the season.

“It’s very special but you know, we have to put that in the past because we got Notre Dame this week,” Ja’Had said.

The entire defensive unit is looking ahead to the sold out game on Saturday. After looking at the tape, they feel confident that they will be able to succeed if they keep this momentum going.

“Notre Dame, they’re big, we know about them, they have a lot of talent, so we’re just gonna use our physicality,” Wax said

Ahead of the sold out game this weekend, the fans need to keep showing up for the Orange and have their backs, despite the loss to Clemson. Wax said the defense is especially excited to see the fans, whether they are season ticket holders or new to the Dome.

“Keep on coming," Wax said. "Don’t just think about that one loss we have so much more to do, we’re gonna keep winning for y’all”.

