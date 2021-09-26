Unsung Heroes Through Syracuse's First Four Games

Syracuse football is off to a 3-1 start after upsetting Liberty Friday night in the Carrier Dome. Here are five players who have been unsung heroes of sorts for the Orange through thus far.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CODY ROSCOE

Roscoe is second on the team in sacks with 4.5 through four games. He also has seven tackles for loss, which leads the team, and 20 tackles overall, second on the Orange. Roscoe has been a superb so far this season as a key rotational defensive lineman. He plays with a relentless motor and provides no drop off in ability when he spells one of the starters. His production has been critical for the Syracuse defense.

CHRIS BLEICH

Offensive linemen rarely receive notoriety for strong play. Most often, when a running back has success, the back receives the lion's share of the praise. As good as Sean Tucker has been this season, part of the reason for his success has been the play of the offensive line. One of the standouts up front has been guard Chris Bleich. Bleich has been fantastic as a run blocker, being every bit the physical, athletic road grader that one would expect as a transfer from a good SEC team. He has been solid in pass protection as well. Bleich's presence has made a significant difference on the line as a whole.

MATTHEW BERGERON

Similar to Bleich, Bergeron has been a steady force through the first four games. He has taken major strides in both pass protection and as a run blocker. Bergeron is athletic, can get to the second level to spring long runs with ease and protects the quarterback's blind side. He has been a key player for the Orange thus far.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE ALLSYRACUSE FORUMS!

CALEB OKECHUKWU

Okechukwu does not get much attention as a key rotational defensive end, but has been a nice player so far this season. He has 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and has forced two fumbles. When coming in to spell the starters, Okechukwu has pressured the quarterback, provided solid run defense and proven to be a playmaker with those forced fumbles.

STEFON THOMPSON

Linebackers Mikel Jones and Marlowe Wax have deservedly received a lot of praise so far this season. Jones leads the team in tackles while Wax leads in sacks. Thompson, however, has also been very good. He is tied for second on the team in tackles, third with 2.5 sacks, tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles and leads the team with three quarterback hurries. Thompson is extremely athletic, has good burst off the edge and plays with relentless energy. He rounds out one of the most athletic linebacking groups in the ACC.