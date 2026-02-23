When posturizing the name of a new Syracuse AD think football experience

When the ACC changed its revenue model last summer highlighting not only competitive success but also TV ratings, it will cause ongoing change to the range of the final revenue number earned by each of the pre-expansion 14 fulltime football schools this past season, (Notre Dame excluded here), and in the future.

Not only was there a revenue payment increase from TV partner ESPN due to more viewers watching newest members Cal and Stanford in the huge Bay Area market, and SMU in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex adding eyeballs to the ACC Network, the conference among the P4 to allow its CFP teams to keep all of their revenue.

For making the championship game played on its homefield this past January, Miami will pocket all $20M it accrued in its run to the title game, not having to split the revenue with the other ACC members. That $20M number alone will skewer the future payouts for the 2025-26 year, certainly ompared to Syracuse which finished in the ACC cellar.

The other league success initiatives cover men's and women's basketball, providing the ability for school's to increase revenue based on the product.

Four ACC programs - North Carolina ($378M), Duke, ($370M), Louisville ($260M) and Syracuse ($256M) made the Top 10 in the list of men's programs with the highest enterprise value, i.e. the most financially valuable men's programs in a study conducted last year by Ryan Brewer, an Indiana University (Columbus) associate professor of finance.

The current college sports climate dictates the new SU AD be savvy about contending for the College Football Playoff

We know what is transpiring this season with 'Cuse men's hoops struggling to finish .500 or above, only a longshot miracle away from making it an ungodly five consecutive seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Dwindling home game attendance in a large building that is expensive to operate because of its expanse, resulted in wasted opportunities to sell more tickets and pocket ancillary revenue. The loss to North Carolina this past Saturday will end up drawing the largest announced crowd of the season at 23, 606, a number that used to be common for a December non-conference opponent, not a league game in mid-February, especially against a Blue Blood program.

It all comes back to football and a CFP that could baloon to 24 teams as soon as following the 2027 season. To us, the next athletic director has to be a "football guy" an administrator already experienced with how the system works presently and has a clear vision for how it may look in the future.

In a number of stories far and wide speculating on candidates for the Syracuse job, and from names we have heard from those on campus, a couple stood out for their current college football acumen.

One name is still relatively new Army AD Tom Theodorakis, the former Syracuse lacrosse player (2003-06) who just signed a long-term contract extension to remain with the Black Knights.

The other is one-time SU football graduate assistant coach (1992-94) Nick Carparelli, the current Executive Director of the Coca Cola Bowl Season, based out of the Providence area.

After receiving his Master of Business Administration on The Hill in 1994, Carparelli's impressive resume includes some 30 years of experience with the New England Patriots, Notre Dame, the Big East Conference, Under Armour, and now overseeing operations and direction of the Bowl Season sponsored by corporate partner Coca Cola, which saw 41 bowl games (including the 12 team CFP) contested this past season.

Do you not think Carparelli (58 years old next month - 10 year tenure?) would be exactly the type of AD that Coach Fran would love to be working for?

Understanding the school's Big East heritage, Carparelli is also the right person, getting the handoff from the retiring John Wildhack, to plot the strategy to restore Orange basketball to its prior place of prominence in the sport.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!