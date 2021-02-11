Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Will Lean on Leadership and Experience

Leadership and experience will lead the way for Syracuse University Men’s Lacrosse team this season. With game one being only ten days away for the Orange the team has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. Halfway through their second week of practice spirits are high for the Orange. Captains Peter Dearth and Stephen Rehfuss spoke about the team’s progress so far in practice.

“High Intensity, Physical, been going over a lot of stuff and getting back into the swing of things, it's been good,” Said Rehffus.

As for the opponent, Army on Feb 21st, The Orange are no stranger to their success and how they play. Last year the Orange snuck past Army in a 9-7 win for their closest game of the season. The orange know how good Army can be and the challenge that lies ahead in game one.

“Army is always really tough; I know defensively there always one of our toughest matchups… they're extremely disciplined…. they're going to play a whole game,” Said Rehffus.

What the Orange have and will have for the whole season is their experience with veteran players and a great group of leaders. A big part of those leaders is three-time captain Peter Dearth who is the only three-peat captain in program history.

“I try to be a vocal leader and lead by example for the guys. I pride myself in being determined and working hard,” Said Dearth.

As for what motivates the team this season, it’s been the same it has been in the past.

“It's pretty simple, we just want to win. I think everyone comes to Syracuse to win a national championship, I think that’s the driving force to the day to day grind,” Said Dearth.