Athletes Unlimited Adds Women's Lacrosse as Its Third Sport

Samantha Croston

Athletes Unlimited announced that it will add lacrosse as its third sport in the league. The new league will be played from July 19-August 22 after the 2021 World Cup at a location that has not yet been determined. 

So how does this new league work, and what are some of the fundamental differences? Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, according to an Inside Lacrosse article, will play "a short-form, fast-paced format consisting of eight-minute quarters, 9-v-9 gameplay and a 60-second shot clock, all housed on an 80-yard-by-50-yard playing field. Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse will be comprised of 56 players who will roster four teams of 14 players each. Play will begin with draws at the beginning of each quarter and after every goal."

Normally, women play halves instead of quarters, there is a 90-second shot clock, and is generally on a playing field that is 110 yards by 60 yards. So why is the Athletes Unlimited league incorporating so many changes to the fundamental aspects of the women's game? There are two main reasons: 1) to make the game faster and 2) to make the game even more interesting. By making the field shorter and limiting the shot clock even further, it is bound to cause not only more turnovers, but also more goals. The ball will always be moving up and down the field so viewers at home are entertained and excited throughout the entire fast-paced game. 

Athletes Unlimited is also structured uniquely in terms of how teams are created. Here's how it works: athletes earn points each week based on team wins and their individual performances. They can get points for goals, assists, caused turnovers, and other statistics related to their performance. Points can be earned on each and every play which means that the leaderboard will be changing constantly based on how well or poorly each athlete is performing. The top four athletes are who had the best performance on any given week become the team captains, and they pick their teams for the next week. Teams change every week, which means that athletes will also have to continuously figure out how to build team chemistry with new people. 

Athletes Unlimited has already taken on two sports prior to lacrosse. The inaugural Athletes Unlimited softball season was completed on September 29 and the inaugural pro volleyball league is set to begin in February 2021. The league also will provide professional development opportunities so that athletes can be simultaneously working on their craft and their future career. 

Three Syracuse Women's Lacrosse alumni are confirmed to play in the first season- all of who play attack. These athletes are Kayla Treanor, Michelle Tumolo, and Halle Majorana. To see the full list of the athletes who are confirmed to play in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Women's Lacrosse season, click here.  

Lacrosse

