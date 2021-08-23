Becca Block Named Athletes Unlimited Defensive Player of the Year

The former Syracuse lacrosse defender continues to be one of the best at her craft.

Former Syracuse lacrosse star defender Becca Block was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Athletes Unlimited professional lacrosse league. Block finished the season with 22 ground balls, 19 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers to win the award in the inaugural pro lacrosse season for Athletes Unlimited. The league also featured several former Syracuse stars, including Orange head coach Kayla Treanor.

Block graduated from Syracuse in 2013 as one of the best defenders in program history. Block was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was an All Big East First Team selection as a junior and senior. In addition, She was a Northeast Region All First Team selection in her final two years with the Orange.

Since graduating, Block has played professionally for the United Women's Lacrosse League and the US National Team. Representing Team USA, she helped the Americans win the 2017 US Women's World Cup and World Games.

Block also became a highly respected lacrosse coach following her time at Syracuse. Her coaching career began in 2014 with Vermont. After spending the 2015 season with Michigan State and 2016 campaign with Florida. She was hired by Harvard as an assistant prior to the 2018 season. Block has been on the Harvard staff ever since, and currently holds the Associate Head Coach title.

Katie Rowan-Thompson was recently announced as the first women's lacrosse player to have her jersey honored by Syracuse. It would not be a surprise if Becca Block joined her in the rafters of the Dome in the future.