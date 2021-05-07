Chase Scanlan Arrested, Jailed on Criminal Mischief Charges

Syracuse lacrosse player Chase Scanlan was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Friday, according to the Onondaga County’s inmate database. He is accused of a physical altercation with a female and breaking her phone, according to the District Attorney via Syracuse.com. Scanlan is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon but will be released without bail per state law (bail cannot be set on misdemeanors). Also according to Syracuse.com, the broken phone is the crux of the charge as “the physical altercation did not result in any legally defined injuries, so is charged as a harassment, a violation akin to a traffic ticket.”

Syracuse Police was working with SU Department of Public Safety (DPS) to investigate a domestic incident involving Chase Scanlan that occurred on April 18th, according to Josh Martin of News Channel 9. Martin added that the victim would be interviewed as part of the investigation per the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, who was also participating. Scanlan was suspended by Syracuse lacrosse on April 20th, but reinstated on April 26th.

Syracuse.com obtained a photo of a damaged wall that was reportedly part of the investigation into the incident involving Scanlan.

Syracuse lacrosse players were prepared to walk out of practice if Chase Scanlan had arrived to participate after being reinstated, according to John Johnson of Spectrum News.

“Want to add to this with a bit of information I’ve gathered as well,” Johnson posted on Twitter. “According to multiple sources, there was a team wide (players) plan to walk out of practice if Scanlan showed up this morning. Lots of layers to this story. Again very much worth monitoring.”

ESPN’s Chris Jastrzembski added more noteworthy information on the Scanlan situation.

“The feeling amongst players is that they do not want Scanlan back on the team,” Jastrzembski posted on Twitter. “That sentiment is also shared with some alumni of the program.”

Scanlan was reinstated to the program on April 26th. He was previously suspended indefinitely from the lacrosse program, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse, as a result of an incident after the Orange's 21-9 loss against North Carolina. Syracuse.com reported that Scanlan denied any wrongdoing through his high school coach.

“He says it’s nothing but it’s become something,” Silver Creek head coach Rob Genco said. “According to him, there’s literally zero chance that anything happened.”

Scanlan led Syracuse with 24 goals at the time of his suspension. He was third on the team in points with 33. Scanlan was fourth on the team in shooting percentage, second in shots on goal percentage among players who have attempted more than one shot, and fourth in ground balls.

Syracuse is currently 6-5 after a 13-11 win over Virginia and blowout loss at Notre Dame. The Orange added a game against Robert Morris on Friday night to wrap up the regular season.