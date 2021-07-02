Report: Chase Scanlan Enters Transfer Portal

Former Syracuse lacrosse player Chase Scanlan has entered the transfer portal, according to Inside Lacrosse. Scanlan was Syracuse's leading goal scorer this past season until an incident following the Orange's loss to North Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The incident eventually led to his arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence related charges of criminal mischief in May. Immediately after the incident, Scanlan was suspended by the program but subsequently reinstated in accordance with Title IX requirements.

The reinstatement led to current players threatening to walk out of practice if he was allowed to participate. Scanlan was suspended again following the arrest.

Syracuse men's lacrosse has undergone quite the change this offseason. Longtime legendary head coach John Desko retired, while Gary Gait has taken his place. Now Gait takes over the most storied program in men’s college lacrosse. Syracuse is number one all-time with 11 National Championships and 27 Final Fours. Since 1916, a span of 105 years, Syracuse men’s lacrosse has only had four head coaches.

Gait becomes the fifth and will look to lead the Orange back to national prominence. Syracuse has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017, has not been to the Final Four since 2013 and has not won a National Championship since 2009. This will be Gait’s first coaching job in men’s college lacrosse. However, he was the head coach of the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth. The Mammoth won the NLL championship in his first season as head coach.