Chase Scanlan Reinstated to Syracuse Lacrosse

The Orange's leading goal scorer has been reinstated.
Syracuse leading goal scorer Chase Scanlan has been reinstated to the program, a Syracuse Athletics spokesperson has confirmed to AllSyracuse.com. Scanlan was previously suspended indefinitely from the lacrosse program, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse, as a result of an incident after the Orange's 21-9 loss against North Carolina. Syracuse.com reported that Scanlan has denied any wrongdoing through his high school coach.

“He says it’s nothing but it’s become something,” Silver Creek head coach Rob Genco said. “According to him, there’s literally zero chance that anything happened.”

Scanlan leads Syracuse with 24 goals on the season despite missing the last game. He is third on the team in points with 33. Scanlan is fourth on the team in shooting percentage, second in shots on goal percentage among players who have attempted more than one shot, and fourth in ground balls. 

Syracuse is currently 6-4 after a 13-11 win over Virginia this past Saturday. There are two games remaining on the season after the Orange added a game against Robert Morris on May 7th. Next up is a matchup at #4 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Orange lost 18-11 to the Irish in the Dome earlier this season. 

