Chase Scanlan Suspended Indefinitely from Syracuse Lacrosse

Syracuse's Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely from the lacrosse program, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse. The suspension is a result of an incident after the Orange's 21-9 loss against North Carolina. Syracuse.com reports that Scanlan has denied any wrongdoing through his high school coach.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

“He says it’s nothing but it’s become something,” Silver Creek head coach Rob Genco said. “According to him, there’s literally zero chance that anything happened.”

Scanlan leads Syracuse with 24 goals on the season. He is second on the team in points with 33. Scanlan is fourth on the team in shooting percentage, second in shots on goal percentage among players who have attempted more than one shot, and fourth in ground balls. Scanlan is considered one of, if not the, best players on the Orange.

Syracuse is currently 5-4 after that loss to North Carolina. There are two games remaining in the regular season. Both are on the road against top three teams. Syracuse plays at Virginia on Saturday and at Notre Dame the following Saturday. If Syracuse does not win at least one of those two games, the Orange will be ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to having a losing record.

It would be a disaster of a conclusion to the season given that Syracuse started 4-1 and was ranked number one in the country one year ago before the season was cancelled. Nearly everyone came back, leading to high expectations for the 2021 campaign.