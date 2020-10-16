SI.com
Class of 2022 Commit Chloe B. Jones: A Rockstar on and Off the Field

Samantha Croston

Many athletes have taken the free time they had during the pandemic to improve themselves. Chloe Jones took the time to improve the lives of others. 

For the past few months, Joes has been hosting a lacrosse clinic for younger girls (ages 8-14) and teaching them the basics of lacrosse. Jones said that the clinic targets inner city girls who aren't as fortunate.

"I really like to give them an outlet, give them something to do that's productive and positive," Jones said. 

The clinic is hosted at a Boys and Girls Club in Dover, Delaware where Jones' dad worked. He was a member there and that's how she found out about the space. There were already many younger girls who went to the boys and girls club so Jones starting spreading the word about her clinic that way. She hosts the clinic once a week. The work she does is entirely volunteer.

Jones says that the purpose of the boys and girls club is to give girls who are less fortunate an outlet. 

"I know that baed on your environment, it's very easy to go down the wrong path," Jones said. "So giving them something else to do with their time...that will be positive to the community is something that will help them now and in the future. I think it's important to give kids those types of opportunities." 

Another important aspect is Jones is teaching lacrosse primarily to young black girls. In a sport that is made up of predominantly white players, it is so important to start to bring diverse individuals into the lacrosse world. 

"Most of the girls who come to the club are black girls, so it's also adding diversity to the lacrosse community which is something that is really important, especially during these times," Jones said.  

