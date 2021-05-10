Syracuse MLAX set to play Georgetown in NCAA Tournament opener

No were not talking about the famous basketball rivalry between the Orange and the Hoyas but a new rivalry. One that has not been around as long as the basketball rivalry but also one that could be emerging as one in college men's lacrosse as these two programs are no stranger to one another. The last time the Orange and Hoyas met was in 2013 where Syracuse squeezed out a 9-8 win. Overall both squads have met 22 times with the orange leading all-time 17-5.

A lot has changed for the Hoyas though since 2013. They are ranked in the NCAA tournament as a fifth seed while the Orange are unranked. The Hoyas are also this season Big East champs with a 12-2 record, which is not easy in a conference that includes a great Denver squad and a solid Villanova team. Taking an in-depth look at Georgetown, this team is good. An offense that led the country in assists (137) along with a freshman attackman TJ Haley that led the country in assists. Not to mention a fellow attackman James Carraway who is third in the country in goals scored. In the net for the Hoyas, it doesn't get any better than Owen McElroy who leads the country in save percentage (.602) as well as second in the country in goals-against (7.88 per game).

It's no question that the Orange have their work cut out for them but Head Coach John Desko has been here before as he is 34-14 in NCAA tournament play.

Georgetown's only two losses on the season come against Denver and Loyola. The Orange take on the Hoyas in College Park, Maryland on Saturday at 7:30 pm.