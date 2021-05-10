Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Search
Syracuse MLAX set to play Georgetown in NCAA Tournament opener

Syracuse MLAX set to play Georgetown in NCAA Tournament opener

Cuse MLAX opener vs Georgetown
Author:
Publish date:
Cuse MLAX opener vs Georgetown

No were not talking about the famous basketball rivalry between the Orange and the Hoyas but a new rivalry. One that has not been around as long as the basketball rivalry but also one that could be emerging as one in college men's lacrosse as these two programs are no stranger to one another. The last time the Orange and Hoyas met was in 2013 where Syracuse squeezed out a 9-8 win. Overall both squads have met 22 times with the orange leading all-time 17-5.

A lot has changed for the Hoyas though since 2013. They are ranked in the NCAA tournament as a fifth seed while the Orange are unranked. The Hoyas are also this season Big East champs with a 12-2 record, which is not easy in a conference that includes a great Denver squad and a solid Villanova team. Taking an in-depth look at Georgetown, this team is good. An offense that led the country in assists (137) along with a freshman attackman TJ Haley that led the country in assists. Not to mention a fellow attackman James Carraway who is third in the country in goals scored. In the net for the Hoyas, it doesn't get any better than Owen McElroy who leads the country in save percentage (.602) as well as second in the country in goals-against (7.88 per game). 

It's no question that the Orange have their work cut out for them but Head Coach John Desko has been here before as he is 34-14 in NCAA tournament play.

Georgetown's only two losses on the season come against Denver and Loyola. The Orange take on the Hoyas in College Park, Maryland on Saturday at 7:30 pm. 

cuse loss to unc
Lacrosse

Syracuse MLAX set to play Georgetown in NCAA Tournament opener

Belin
Recruiting

Monday Musings: June Set to be Busy Month for Syracuse Football Recruiting

Cuse Albany
Lacrosse

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Faces Georgetown in NCAA Tournament

Goldstock
Lacrosse

Syracuse Earns 3-Seed in NCAA Tournament

Emma Tyrrell
Lacrosse

How to Watch Joint Men's and Women's Lacrosse NCAA Tournament Selection Show

Tiana
Basketball

Tiana Mangakahia Scores Seven Points in Preseason Debut for Phoenix Mercury

Ashton Whitner
Recruiting

Whitner 'Speechless' About Syracuse Offer, Looking to Visit in June

Cuse Albany
Lacrosse

Hiltz, Seebold Lead Syracuse to Victory in Regular Season Finale