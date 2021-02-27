Emily Hawryschuk Out With a Lower Body Injury

Syracuse Sports Illustrated has just received confirmation that this week in practice, Emily Hawryschuk received a lower body injury. We have not received confirmation as to what the specifics of her injury are, or how long she will be out for, but we will update this article as we receive more information. Hawryschuk is on the sidelines for this game, and she is using crutches to walk.

As a reminder, earlier this year Inside Lacrosse came out with their list of the 2021 Top 50 Players in College Lacrosse and Emily Hawryschuk was ranked #2 (the highest female athlete on the list). She is one of the best midfielders in the country and she came back this year as a redshirt senior. She is a captain and one of the major goal scorers on the Syracuse team.

Last game against Loyola, she led the way offensively with 4 goals. She is also one of Syracuse's key players on the draw circle. If she is out for the entire season, this will be a critical loss for the Orange.

Last year, Hawryschuk was a Maverick Division I first team All-American, the Inside Lacrosse Clutch Player of the Year, and a member of the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. She ranked second in the country in goals (39) and goals per game (4.88). She also was 5th in the nation in points (46) and eighth in the country in points per game (5.75). She led Syracuse in goals and points, was third on the team in draw controls with 17, fourth on the team with assists (7), ground balls (12) and caused turnovers (7). She was, and is, the do-it-all player.

***This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information***